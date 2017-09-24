Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Provides spark atop lineup
Hernandez led off and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.
Hernandez has been in the lineup for consecutive games with the Dodgers throwing a pair of left-handed starters. The 30-year-old has responded well to the short burst of playing time, going 4-for-7 with three runs and a pair of steals. Expect Hernandez to receive his third straight start against a southpaw Sunday, albeit in a tough matchup against the dominant Clayton Kershaw.
