Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Remains out Monday
Hernandez (calf) is out of Monday's lineup against the Cubs, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He left Sunday's game with a tight left calf, and it is apparently still bothering him. Hunter Pence will start in left field and hit eighth in his place.
