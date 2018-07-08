Hernandez singled in the sixth inning to plate a pair in Sunday's matchup against St. Louis, but he immediately exited the game afterwards with an apparent injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The specifics of Hernandez's injury remain unknown, although more information should be released in the near future. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI prior to be lifted from the game. Derek Holland was deployed to pinch run for the injured left fielder.