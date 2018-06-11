Hernandez (ribs) is starting in center field and leading off Monday against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hernandez has been cleared to rejoin the Giants' starting lineup after sitting out Sunday's series finale with bruised ribs. The 30-year-old, who is hitting a solid .285/.329/.465 through 54 games this season, will face left-hander Wei-Yin Chen in his return to action.