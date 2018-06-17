Hernandez led off and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Hernandez had been moved down to the bottom of the order over the past week despite slashing .290/.343/.451 on the year, but he returned to his previous spot atop the lineup Saturday. The move may have something to do with Joe Panik's recent struggles in the role, as well as the Giants' inability to generate offense during their current 3-6 road trip. Whatever the case, Hernandez stands to regain his run-scoring potential if he sticks as the cllub's primary leadoff hitter moving forward.