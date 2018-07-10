Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Hernandez (calf) is leading off and starting in center field against the Cubs on Tuesday., Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hernandez sustained the calf injury during Sunday's game and was held out of the lineup Monday, although he was apparently available off the bench. The 30-year-old's quick return to the lineup confirms it to be a minor issue as the Giants take on left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cubs on Tuesday.
