Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Seeing regular time
Hernandez got another start in left field Monday -- his sixth consecutive start -- and finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a loss to Cleveland.
Despite the Giants being out of contention, manager Bruce Bochy continues to roll out the 29-year-old and his .246/.323/.310 slash line over younger, more-exciting options. Hernandez could provide value to deep-league owners who could use a slight boost in steals, but he doesn't bring much else to the table.
