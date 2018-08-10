Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sits for third straight game
Hernandez is out of the lineup for the third straight game Friday against the Pirates, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hernandez appears to have fallen out of favor in San Francisco. He's hit just .156/.240/.341 in 15 games since the All-Star break. Alen Hanson will make his second straight start in left field.
