Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sitting Tuesday
Hernandez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Even with the designated hitter available, the Giants were unable to squeeze Hernandez into the lineup, with Austin Slater, Steven Duggar and Andrew McCutchen starting from left to right in the outfield. Hernandez is hitting .217/.242/.333 with one home run in 60 at-bats this month.
