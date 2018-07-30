Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Smacks 12th homer
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Hernandez was situated on the bench for a three-game stretch earlier this week, which was probably a result of manager Bruce Bochy's attempt to shake things up for a San Francisco offense that has been stagnant to begin the second half. The 30-year-old has since started three consecutive games, so it appears that his job in left field is safe. It is hard to blame Hernandez for the Giants' offensive woes, as he owns a .269/.318/.448 slash line with 12 homers this season.
