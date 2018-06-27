Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Hernandez got San Francisco on the board with a solo home run in the third inning, then later drove in the game-winning run on a bases loaded walk in the eighth. The 30-year-old has already set career highs with 10 homers and 23 RBI, and is now slashing .284/.338/.482 in his breakout season.