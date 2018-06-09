Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sore after HBP
Hernandez is sore after being hit by a pitch in the ribs Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Hernandez squared to bunt in the eighth inning which left him exposed to a 91-mph sinker from Brandon Kintzler that caught him squarely on the left side of his chest. The 30-year-old is sore but appears to have avoided significant damage, and should be considered day-to-day.
