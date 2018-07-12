Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Starts in left field Wednesday
Hernandez went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.
Hernandez missed Monday's contest with a minor calf injury, but he has returned to the starting lineup in the Giants' previous two contests. The 30-year-old will split time in center field with the recently-promoted Steven Duggar, but he will retain his everyday status by starting in left on days where the latter is in the lineup. Hernandez is having a career year with a .277/.326/.458 slash line and 11 homers over 272 plate appearances.
