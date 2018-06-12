Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Stays hot in return from injury
Hernandez (ribs) went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a pair of runs scored in Monday's 7-5 loss to Miami.
Hernandez was forced to miss Sunday's contest after getting hit by a pitch in the ribs Saturday. The minor injury didn't have an effect on the 30-year-old's surprising breakout, as he was able to reach base four times. Hernandez and his .293/.344/.469 slash line will continue to serve as the Giants' primary leadoff hitter and everyday center fielder.
