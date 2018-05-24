Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Houston.

Hernandez has been on fire over his last six games, going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and four runs scored over that span. The 30-year-old has played himself into everyday at-bats after spending most of the campaign in a platoon/fourth outfielder role. With Mac Williamson (concussion) possibly returning for this weekend's series against the Cubs to man left field, Hernandez appears to be locked in as the club's primary option in center.