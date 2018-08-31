Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: To see uptick in playing time
Hernandez figures to take over in center after Steven Duggar (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list Thursday.
Duggar's shoulder injury will hold the center fielder out for at least a few weeks, and potentially rest of the regular season, opening up playing time for Hernandez in center. The 30-year-old had only started one of the Giants' last seven contests due to a second-half slump. The club also called up Gregor Blanco to provide depth in center, but Hernandez's .249/.299/.411 slash line and career-high 13 homers through 117 games should make him the primary option down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...