Hernandez figures to take over in center after Steven Duggar (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list Thursday.

Duggar's shoulder injury will hold the center fielder out for at least a few weeks, and potentially rest of the regular season, opening up playing time for Hernandez in center. The 30-year-old had only started one of the Giants' last seven contests due to a second-half slump. The club also called up Gregor Blanco to provide depth in center, but Hernandez's .249/.299/.411 slash line and career-high 13 homers through 117 games should make him the primary option down the stretch.