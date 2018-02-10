Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Underwent surgery following 2017 season
Hernandez underwent a procedure to repair a broken hamate bone during the offseason, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hernandez missed some time due to the wrist injury in September and instead of shutting it down, it appears as though he played through a fracture over the last two weeks of the year. There was no word on his current status, but it's expected that he will be ready to go by Opening Day. The 30-year-old slashed .255/.327/.326 with 22 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 128 games last season.
