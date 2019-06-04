Giants' Grant McCray: Lands with Giants at pick No. 87

The Giants have selected McCray with the No. 87 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

McCray is one of several toolsy prep center fielders to come off the board early in the third round. The Florida State commit already possesses plus speed, but a 6-foot-1, 172-pound frame should help him tap into more power from the left side as he physically matures. McCray also boasts big-league bloodlines; his father, Rodney, spent parts of three seasons in the majors.