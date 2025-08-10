default-cbs-image
McCray is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

McCray enjoyed a brief run as a strong-side platoon player after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 1, but he appears to have since moved into a fourth-outfielder role. Drew Gilbert will get a third straight start Sunday and has seemingly taken over for McCray as the Giants' primary right fielder.

