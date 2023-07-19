McCray is hitting .240 with 10 home runs, 31 steals, an 11.4 percent walk rate and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 82 games for High-A Eugene.

McCray, an athletic 22-year-old outfielder, logged 23 home runs and 43 steals last season, primarily at Single-A, so we know about his power and speed. His 29.2 percent strikeout rate last season at Single-A is his lowest such mark above rookie ball, and he has not been young for his levels, so we can also expect a below-average hit tool from the dynamic center fielder.