Blanco had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Blanco will take the roster spot of Steven Duggar (shoulder), who was sent to the shelf in a corresponding roster move. The veteran outfielder hit just .242/.289/.350 across 42 games with the big club earlier in the season. If Duggar's injury proves to be season-ending, Blanco could settle into the short side of a platoon in center field with Gorkys Hernandez.