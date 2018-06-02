Blanco was designated for assignment by the Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Blanco already cleared waivers and accepted his assignment to Sacramento, as the Giants needed to clear space for the return of Hunter Pence (thumb) from the disabled list. Blanco had a .242/.289/.350 slash line with 37 strikeouts in 120 at-bats for San Francisco this season.