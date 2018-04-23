Giants' Gregor Blanco: Heads to bench against lefty
Blanco is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blanco will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Nationals with a lefty in Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for the opposition. The veteran outfielder appears to have settled into the larger side of a platoon with Austin Jackson in center field thanks to his strong start to the season, so look for him to return to the lineup with righty Tanner Roark pitching for the Nats on Tuesday. Jackson is starting in center and hitting seventh in Blanco's stead Monday.
