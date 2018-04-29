Blanco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blanco will head to the bench for the second game of Saturday's twin bill with a lefty in Alex Wood toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. The veteran went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Game 1. Austin Jackson will start in center and hit eighth in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories