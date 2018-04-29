Blanco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blanco will head to the bench for the second game of Saturday's twin bill with a lefty in Alex Wood toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. The veteran went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Game 1. Austin Jackson will start in center and hit eighth in his place.