Giants' Gregor Blanco: Hits first home run
Blanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.
Blanco reclaimed his pot atop the Giants' lineup after a day off Wednesday, and he responded with his first long ball of the campaign. The veteran is still slashing a pedestrian .262/.303/.381 through 89 plate appearances, but he is the only player out of a ragtag center field trio including Austin Jackson and Gorkys Hernandez to have done anything of consequence offensively this year. Blanco will continue to see regular at-bats against righties until Hunter Pence (thumb) and Mac Williamson (concussion) return, which may not be any time soon.
