Blanco signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Monday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Blanco is back with the Giants, who he played with from 2012-16, after spending the 2017 season in Arizona. Thanks to injuries to Yasmany Tomas and A.J. Pollock, Blanco appeared in 90 games for the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .246/.337/.357 with 15 steals, which isn't too far off from his career line of .257/.343/.350. The 34-year-old should push for a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder.