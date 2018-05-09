Blanco is not in the lineup Wednesday in Philadelphia, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blanco gets a day off after starting five straight games. The veteran is hitting a mediocre .263/.306/.350 through 25 games this season, chipping in with three steals. Brandon Belt gets the start in left field, with Pablo Sandoval making a rare start at first base.

