Giants' Gregor Blanco: Out of Monday's lineup
Blanco is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
With Eric Lauer, a southpaw, taking the mound for the Padres, Blanco will head to the bench. Austin Jackson will start in center field and hit sixth with Blanco sitting out Monday night.
