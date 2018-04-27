Giants' Gregor Blanco: Rides pine versus lefty Friday
Blanco is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu toeing the rubber Friday evening, Blanco will head to the bench to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup. Austin Jackson will take a turn in center field to replace him.
