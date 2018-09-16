Blanco led off and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Rockies.

Blanco has started six of the Giants' last seven contests despite batting just .161 (5-for-31) since rejoining the majors Aug. 29. It is a bit surprising that manager Bruce Bochy continues to play the 34-year-old outfielder over rookie Chris Shaw with the club well out of contention. Blanco can provide modest run and steal production if he continues to lead off against righties.

