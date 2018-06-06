Giants' Gregor Blanco: Sent outright to Triple-A
The Giants outrighted Blanco to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Blanco went unclaimed off waivers after the Giants designated him for assignment over the weekend when fellow outfielder Hunter Pence returned from the disabled list. The 34-year-old Blanco failed to impress at the dish over his 42 games for the Giants, reaching base at a .289 clip and producing only eight extra-base hits in 129 plate appearances.
