Blanco is starting his second consecutive game in center field while batting eighth in Friday's tilt against the Padres, according to Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group.

Austin Jackson has been dealing with a minor groin injury, but recent playing time indicates that a platoon is forming in center field. The Giants faced a ton of left-handed pitching through the first couple weeks of the season, so Blanco wasn't afforded many starts despite batting .368 (7-for-19) to begin the year. The veteran outfielder will likely retreat to the bench for Saturday and Sunday's matchups against southpaws, assuming Jackson's minor groin injury has cleared up.