Santos (0-1) failed to retire a batter, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk to take the loss Saturday versus the Marlins.

Santos dazzled with a perfect inning versus the Marlins in his major-league debut Thursday, but his second outing was significantly worse. He allowed a tiebreaking two-run home run to Jesus Aguilar, then allowed Garrett Cooper to get aboard with a single. Wandy Peralta relieved Santos and allowed the inherited runner to score. The 21-year-old Santos has a fiery fastball and a good slider and should continue to pitch in mid-to-high leverage roles if he can avoid making too many mistakes.