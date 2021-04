Santos (0-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

Santos gave up back-to-back home runs to Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron, and the Giants weren't able to dig out of that hole. After beginning his big-league career with a scoreless inning, Santos has given up six runs (five earned) over his last two outings, both losses. He'll need to produce better results to continue getting high-leverage assignments.