Giants' Hanser Alberto: Claimed by Giants
Alberto was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Alberto was designated for assignment earlier this week when the Orioles claimed Josh Osich, who was coincidentally designated for assignment by the Giants. In addition to the Giants, the 26-year-old has spent time with the Rangers, Yankees and Orioles this offseason. Alberto has brief major-league experience, with a .192/.210/.231 slash line in 192 at-bats across three seasons.
