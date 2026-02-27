Bader was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to a right thumb contusion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bader was removed from Friday's game after his lone at-bat in the first inning, when he grounded out to second base. It's unclear whether he sustained the injury during that plate appearance, but he will have his thumb evaluated by medical staff to determine the severity of the injury, and the club should provide an update within the next couple of days. Bader signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract with the Giants in January and is expected to serve as the team's starting center fielder, but an extended absence would open the door for Jerar Encarnacion and Will Brennan to see more reps in the outfield.