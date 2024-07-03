Birdsong (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday in a 5-3 victory over Atlanta, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The runs came on back-to-back solo shots by Austin Riley and Sean Murphy in the second inning, but Birdsong otherwise shut the door over 87 pitches (57 strikes). The rookie right-hander hasn't exactly been dominant to begin his big-league tenure, serving up three homers and issuing five free passes in 9.2 innings, but he's giving an injury-depleted Giants rotation some length. Birdsong lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Cleveland.