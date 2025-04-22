Birdsong (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Brewers, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out four in three innings.
The 23-year-old recorded his first big-league win as a reliever, entering the game in the sixth frame for Robbie Ray. Birdsong threw 30 of his 49 pitches for strikes and generated nine whiffs. The second-year pro joined the bullpen after Landen Roupp was named the fifth starter, but Birdsong has been impressive in his new role, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and a 13:6 K:BB across 13 innings in six appearances. The Giants will likely continue to use the young right-hander in a long-relief role. Manager Bob Melvin said Monday, "We're looking for spots like that for him. It worked out really well today," according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
