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The Giants moved Birdsong (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Birdsong is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, so his move to the 60-day IL was inevitable. The transaction frees up a spot on San Francisco's 40-man roster for veteran reliever Ryan Borucki, who was signed to a one-year contract Saturday.

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