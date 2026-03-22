Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Lands on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants moved Birdsong (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Birdsong is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, so his move to the 60-day IL was inevitable. The transaction frees up a spot on San Francisco's 40-man roster for veteran reliever Ryan Borucki, who was signed to a one-year contract Saturday.
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