Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Birdsong was charged with three earned runs on four hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out three across three innings in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 23-year-old entered the game for Jordan Hicks with no outs and two runners on base in the third inning. Birdsong surrendered a three-run homer to the first batter he faced and later gave up a two-run shot in the fourth. The right-hander struggled with his control, throwing 34 of his 65 pitches for strikes while generating nine whiffs. Over his last five appearances, Birdsong has recorded a 3.48 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and a 12:4 K:BB, allowing three home runs across 10.1 innings.

More News