Birdsong threw two scoreless innings during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Astros, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Birdsong made his first appearance of 2025 and was the last member of the Opening Day roster to play this season. The right-handed reliever started the sixth frame and later got out of a two-out jam. He walked the first batter of the seventh inning before retiring the Astros' next three hitters, finishing with 26 pitches across two innings. Birdsong was neck-and-neck with Landen Roupp for the fifth-starter role in spring training before being moved to the bullpen. However, the Giants' early success has made it more difficult to utilize the 23-year-old Birdsong, who made 16 starts last season, registering a 4.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 88:43 K:BB over 72 innings.