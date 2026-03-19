Birdsong (forearm/elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

An MRI on Birdsong's right arm Sunday revealed a Grade 2 forearm strain and a UCL sprain. After receiving a second opinion, the 24-year-old righty has opted to undergo surgery to address the issue, which will rule him out for the entire 2026 campaign as well as the first few months of the 2027 season.