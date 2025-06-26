Birdsong (3-2) allowed seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one over four-plus innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Marlins.

Birdsong gave up a three-run home run to Kyle Stowers in the first inning as well as a two-run blast to Agustin Ramirez in the third. More trouble popped up in the fifth, which led to Birdsong's exit from the contest. It's a second shaky outing in a row -- the 23-year-old has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) over his last 8.1 innings. He's now at a 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB across 56.2 innings over 18 appearances (seven starts) this season, but he's trending in the wrong direction. It's unclear at this time if his rotation spot is in danger. He's tentatively scheduled for a road start in Arizona early next week.