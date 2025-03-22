Birdsong remains neck-and-neck with Landen Roupp for the fifth-starter role, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Birdsong and Roupp are the final candidates for the fifth-starter spot after the Giants optioned Kyle Harrison to Triple-A Sacramento. Birdsong has made four appearances during Cactus League play, recording a 0.75 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB over 12 frames. The 23-year-old made 16 starts for San Francisco during the 2024 campaign, registering a 4.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 88:43 K:BB over 72 innings. Additionally, Birdsong threw more innings than Roupp (50.1 innings) last season, starting in 16 outings compared to Roupp's four. The Giants will likely take a look at both candidates during Sunday's tune-up game against Triple-A Sacramento, which may help decide who wins the final starting spot.