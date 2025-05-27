Birdsong (2-1) took the loss and surrendered three runs and five hits in 4.1 innings of work during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers. He walked two and struck out six.

Birdsong made 11 appearances in relief to start the season, but the Giants have attempted to stretch him out to a starter's workload mid-season. His second start wasn't quite as sharp as his first when he went five scoreless, but he kept the Giants in the game and set a new benchmark in strikeouts this season with six. Over the last 14.1 innings, the 23-year-old has struck out 16 batters, a 10.2 K/9 rate.