Birdsong threw three scoreless innings during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Reds, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.

Birdsong threw 25 of his 39 pitches for strikes during his third appearance of the season. The 23-year-old gave up a double to begin the ninth frame, but he kept his composure and retired Cincinnati's next three hitters. Manager Bob Melvin said postgame, "The velocity's been there out of the bullpen as well, all his pitches working -- he just looks like he's really confident," according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Birdsong has recorded a 0.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 6:3 K:BB over seven innings so far this season.