Birdsong has a 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 15 innings across six starts since getting promoted to Double-A Richmond on Aug. 4.

Given that the 22-year-old righty opened the year at Single-A and forced two promotions in his first full pro season, the year has been a big success overall despite the lack of run-prevention success at Double-A. The big question with Birdsong has always been whether he will throw enough strikes to start. He had an impressive 6.5 percent walk rate in 36 innings with High-A Eugene, but that rate has almost doubled to 12.7 percent since this last promotion. Birdsong has a 3.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 92.2 innings this season.