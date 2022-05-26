Cantrelle was traded from the Marlins to the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Luke Williams.

Cantrelle was acquired from the Brewers on the eve of the regular season as part of a deal for Alex Jackson, but he'll move again less than two months later. He struggled in 28 games for Double-A Pensacola, hitting .185/.312/337 while striking out at a 36.4 percent clip. He did at least showcase the skill that would make him interesting in fantasy leagues if he hits well enough to reach the majors, stealing six bases, though he was also caught four times.