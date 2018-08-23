Giants' Heath Quinn: Drives in six for High-A club
Quinn finished 2-for-4 with a home run and six RBI for High-A San Jose in its 13-3 win over Visalia on Wednesday.
Quinn connected on a grand slam in the eighth inning, giving him 13 home runs over 85 games in the California League. With a 142 wRC+ across his 362 plate appearances, Quinn has been a well-above-league-average hitter throughout the season, but he's been swinging a particularly hot bat of late. In his last 11 contests, Quinn has gone 17-for-42 (.405 average) with three home runs, five doubles and 18 RBI.
