Giants' Heath Quinn: Helped off field with undisclosed injury
Quinn suffered an injury running the bases and was helped off the field during Tuesday's game for High-A San Jose, play-by-play announcer Joe Ritzo reports.
It's a rough break for the 22-year-old slugger, who was hitting .317/.374/.490 with three home runs and two stolen bases in 115 plate appearances this year in the California League. After striking out at a 29 percent clip at High-A last year, he had that mark at 20.9 percent and was likely nearing a promotion to Double-A. While the nature of the injury is unclear, he should be considered out indefinitely.
